Great Day Houston

Houston Happenings: August 10 - 13, 2024

George, Mo, and Erik from 100.3 The Bull give a breakdown of events taking place across Houston this weekend.

HOUSTON — You can listen to George, Mo, and Erik on the Morning Bullpen weekdays from 5:30am - 10am on 100.3 The Bull. For more information on their show, or how to help them match veterans with service animals, visit their website. 

Find more information about events taking place around Houston this weekend below. 

Horror Film Fest

- Friday – Sunday

- The Houston Marriott of Westchase

"The Birds" Movie Screening

- Tonight

- 7:30pm

- The Water Works

- Free

Dark Side Of The Moon HMNS

- Today – Sunday

- 4pm

- Houston Museum of Natural Science

- Tickets $9

One Houston One Book: "The Name Jar" Reading

- Part Of Mayor's Office " One Houston, One Book " Initiative

- Today

- 11AM – 1PM

- Alief-David M. Henington Regional Library

- Free

ANIME MATSURI NIGHT FESTIVAL

- Music, Sumo, Festival Games, & A Japanese Beer Garden

- Friday

- 9AM – 10PM

- Discovery Green

INCREDIBLE INDIA: RUDRAKSHYA

- Saturday

- 8:30 Pm

- Miller Outdoor Theatre

- Free

The Art Of Fufu Show

- Friday (Nat'l Fufu Day)

- 7PM – 9PM

- Big Brothers Big Sisters

- Free

Aia Sandcastle Competition

- One of the World's Largest Amateur Sandcastle Competitions

- Saturday

- 9am – 5pm

- Bonus viewing day on Sunday with free sandcastle-building lessons

- East Beach, Galveston

- Free

