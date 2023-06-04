x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Great Day Houston

Houston Happenings April 6 - 9, 2023

This weekend's coolest events with Jennie Bui-McCoy from Houston First.

More Videos

HOUSTON — To learn more about Houston First, click here.

THIS WEEKEND'S EVENT:

"THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE":

  • A New Animated Film Based On Super Mario World
  • Celebrity Voices Include… Chris Pratt as Mario… Charlie Day as Luigi… Jack Black as Bowser… Keegan-Michael Key as Toad… Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong… Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong
  • Synopsis: While Working Underground To Fix A Water Main, Brooklyn Plumbers Mario & Luigi Are Transported Down Mysterious Pipe And Wander Into A Magical New World.  But When The Brothers Are Separated, Mario Embarks On Epic Quest To Find Luigi With Help From New Magical Friends 
  • Now In Theaters Everywhere

ARTRAGEOUS:

  • Troupe Of Misfit Artists, Singers, Dancers & Musicians
  • Art, Music, Theater, Singing, Dancing, Audience Interaction
  • Artist Will Create Masterpiece In Moments With Captivating Vocals, Intricate Choreography & Exciting Music
  • Friday, 8 p.m.
  • Miller Outdoor Theatre
  • Free To Attend! 

HOUSTON'S GOT BOLLYWOOD - JASHN:

  • Miller Continues 100th Season With Celebration Of History Of Bollywood Movies Through Music, Dance And Brilliant Costumes
  • Revisit Black & White Era, Technicolor, Ballroom Glitz & Diverse Culture
  • Musical Journey Featuring "Naach Houston," A Bollywood Community Dance Theatre Company
  • Filled With Glitter And Glam In Wildly Colorful Production
  • Saturday, 8 p.m.
  • Miller Outdoor Theatre
  • Free To Attend!

HOUSTON MARGARITA FESTIVAL:

  • 17 Different Flavors: Peach Mango, Apple Cucumber, Jalapeno, Bourbon St, Pumpkin Spice
  • Best Margarita Competition
  • Ice Carving, Food Vendors, Salsa Dancing, Live Music On Outdoor Lawn
  • Saturday, 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Water Works Park
  • Tickets Start At $10
  • eventbrite.com 

VENARDOS CIRCUS:

  • Intimate, Animal-Free, Broadway-Style Circus Under Red And White–Striped Big Top Tent
  • Entertainment For Entire Family Created By Former Ringling Bros. Ringmaster
  • Arial & Hand Balancing, Foot Juggling, Comedians, Acrobats
  • Now – April 9
  • Dry Creek Social Club (Richmond)
  • Tickets Start At $17 

AUTISM DAD'S SOCIAL CLUB OUTDOOR FUN & GAMES DAY:

  • Meet Other Dads & Families With Children On Autism Spectrum
  • Group Meets At Various Monthly Events
  • Help Kids Bond / Develop Social Skills Through Organized Fun Activities
  • Kickball, Kites, Frisbees, Easter Egg Hunt, Bubbles, Free Snacks
  • Entire Family Welcome, Kids Of All Ages…Autistic Youth & Neurotypical Siblings
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
  • Community Park (Missouri City)
  • Pre-Register Online $3
  • eventbrite.com

EASTER EGG HUNTS & CELEBRATIONS:

Before You Leave, Check This Out