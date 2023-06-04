Houston Happenings April 6 - 9, 2023

HOUSTON — To learn more about Houston First, click here.
THIS WEEKEND'S EVENT:
- A New Animated Film Based On Super Mario World
- Celebrity Voices Include… Chris Pratt as Mario… Charlie Day as Luigi… Jack Black as Bowser… Keegan-Michael Key as Toad… Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong… Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong
- Synopsis: While Working Underground To Fix A Water Main, Brooklyn Plumbers Mario & Luigi Are Transported Down Mysterious Pipe And Wander Into A Magical New World. But When The Brothers Are Separated, Mario Embarks On Epic Quest To Find Luigi With Help From New Magical Friends
- Now In Theaters Everywhere
- Troupe Of Misfit Artists, Singers, Dancers & Musicians
- Art, Music, Theater, Singing, Dancing, Audience Interaction
- Artist Will Create Masterpiece In Moments With Captivating Vocals, Intricate Choreography & Exciting Music
- Friday, 8 p.m.
- Miller Outdoor Theatre
- Free To Attend!
- Miller Continues 100th Season With Celebration Of History Of Bollywood Movies Through Music, Dance And Brilliant Costumes
- Revisit Black & White Era, Technicolor, Ballroom Glitz & Diverse Culture
- Musical Journey Featuring "Naach Houston," A Bollywood Community Dance Theatre Company
- Filled With Glitter And Glam In Wildly Colorful Production
- Saturday, 8 p.m.
- Miller Outdoor Theatre
- Free To Attend!
- 17 Different Flavors: Peach Mango, Apple Cucumber, Jalapeno, Bourbon St, Pumpkin Spice
- Best Margarita Competition
- Ice Carving, Food Vendors, Salsa Dancing, Live Music On Outdoor Lawn
- Saturday, 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Water Works Park
- Tickets Start At $10
- eventbrite.com
- Intimate, Animal-Free, Broadway-Style Circus Under Red And White–Striped Big Top Tent
- Entertainment For Entire Family Created By Former Ringling Bros. Ringmaster
- Arial & Hand Balancing, Foot Juggling, Comedians, Acrobats
- Now – April 9
- Dry Creek Social Club (Richmond)
- Tickets Start At $17
- Meet Other Dads & Families With Children On Autism Spectrum
- Group Meets At Various Monthly Events
- Help Kids Bond / Develop Social Skills Through Organized Fun Activities
- Kickball, Kites, Frisbees, Easter Egg Hunt, Bubbles, Free Snacks
- Entire Family Welcome, Kids Of All Ages…Autistic Youth & Neurotypical Siblings
- Saturday, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Community Park (Missouri City)
- Pre-Register Online $3
- eventbrite.com
EASTER EGG HUNTS & CELEBRATIONS:
- P-6 Farms (Montgomery), Friday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., $11
- Seawolf Park (Galveston), Saturday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., FREE
- Orange Show Center For Visionary Art, Saturday, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., FREE
- George Ranch Historical Park, Saturday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., $15
- Saint Arnold Brewing Company, Saturday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., FREE
- Old Town Spring, Saturday, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., FREE
- Arab American Center, Saturday, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., FREE
- Czech Center Museum Houston, Saturday, 12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m., $10
- SpindleTap Brewery, Saturday, 1 p.m., $25
- Railway Market, Sunday, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., $10