Great Day Houston

Houston Happenings, April 20 - 23

Great Day Houston Producer, Travis Rodriguez discusses this weekend's best events!

Got a cool local event coming up? Share it with us! Email us at greatdayhouston@khou.com. 

TAYLOR FEST  

- Calling All Swifties 

- The Eras Tour Pre-Party 

- Listen To Your Favorite Taylor Swift Songs 

- Tonight 

- Rise Rooftop 

- Doors Open At 8PM

- Show Starts At 9PM 

- Tickets Start At $20 

- All Ages Welcome 

FEATHERFEST BIRDING & NATURE PHOTOGRAPHY FESTIVAL 

- Serious Or Casual Bird Watchers 

- Nature Photographers 

- Or Someone Who Wants Some Exercise, Fresh Air & Sunshine 

- Four-Day Event 

- Birding & Nature Photography Field Trips 

- Enjoy The Spring Migration 

- Galveston Railroad Museum

- Tonight To Sunday 

- Registration Starts At $25

- Online Registration Is Closed

- But Onsite Registration Is Open 

EARTH DAY

- Theme: Water 

- Central Environmental Issue, Affects Everyone 

- Proper Care & Management Of Houston's Water

- The Water Works Festival Brings Interactive Exhibits 

- Educates Families 

- Family-Friendly Performances, Live Music, Art Installations 

- Educational Talks, Panel Discussions, Spoken Word Performances 

- Plenty Of Time To Enjoy Water Features At Discovery Green 

- Saturday 

- From 12PM – 5PM 

- Free To Attend!

EID AL-FITR CELEBRATION 

- Arab American Cultural & Community Center Partnering With Palestinian American Cultural Center

- Eid Al-Fitr: Religious Holiday Celebrated By Muslims 

- Celebrates End Of Month-Long Dawn-To-Sunset Fasting Of Ramadan 

- April Is Also National Arab American Heritage Month 

- Food, Games, Music, Shopping & More 

- Gifts For Kids 10 & Under 

- Performances By Salem Omran & Jabour Bakla 

- Saturday 

- From 2PM - 8PM 

- Arab American Cultural & Community Center 

- $10 Entry Per Car 

PARTY ON THE PLAZA 

- Weekly Event Through May 20

- Live Local, Regional, National Bands

- R&B, Latin, Rock, Pop, Alternative & More

- This Week Features: Stuart Adams Collective

- Friday, 7PM – 9:30PM

- Avenida Houston

- Free To Attend!

MIDTOWN ART IN THE PARK 

- Family & Pet-Friendly Event 

- Theme: "Let Love Inspire HOU!"

- Free Craft Classes 

- From Astros-Inspired Wreath-Making Class 

- To A Mother's Day Piñata-Making Class 

- Also Features 35 Local Artists & Artisans 

- Musicians & Performers 

- Food Trucks From Across The City  

- Friday, 5PM – 10PM 

- Saturday, 10PM - 4PM 

- Free To Attend!

- RSVP Online For The Free Craft Classes

DUKE ELLINGTON'S SACRED CONCERT

- This is For Next Weekend, But Still Awesome

- Honoring Duke & Jazz Appreciation Month 

- Featuring The Jazz Houston Youth Orchestra 

- Conducted By Vincent Gardner 

- With A 40 Voice Joint Choir 

- Made Up Of Singers From Two Churches 

- Saturday, April 29: "Happy Birthday Duke!"

- Starts At 5PM 

- At St. Mark's Episcopal Church 

- Must Register Online

- Sunday, April 30: "International Jazz Day Celebration"

- At Fallbrook Church 

- Free To Attend!

