Houston Happenings, April 20 - 23

- Calling All Swifties
- The Eras Tour Pre-Party
- Listen To Your Favorite Taylor Swift Songs
- Tonight
- Rise Rooftop
- Doors Open At 8PM
- Show Starts At 9PM
- Tickets Start At $20
- All Ages Welcome
- Serious Or Casual Bird Watchers
- Nature Photographers
- Or Someone Who Wants Some Exercise, Fresh Air & Sunshine
- Four-Day Event
- Birding & Nature Photography Field Trips
- Enjoy The Spring Migration
- Galveston Railroad Museum
- Tonight To Sunday
- Registration Starts At $25
- Online Registration Is Closed
- But Onsite Registration Is Open
- Theme: Water
- Central Environmental Issue, Affects Everyone
- Proper Care & Management Of Houston's Water
- The Water Works Festival Brings Interactive Exhibits
- Educates Families
- Family-Friendly Performances, Live Music, Art Installations
- Educational Talks, Panel Discussions, Spoken Word Performances
- Plenty Of Time To Enjoy Water Features At Discovery Green
- Saturday
- From 12PM – 5PM
- Free To Attend!
- Arab American Cultural & Community Center Partnering With Palestinian American Cultural Center
- Eid Al-Fitr: Religious Holiday Celebrated By Muslims
- Celebrates End Of Month-Long Dawn-To-Sunset Fasting Of Ramadan
- April Is Also National Arab American Heritage Month
- Food, Games, Music, Shopping & More
- Gifts For Kids 10 & Under
- Performances By Salem Omran & Jabour Bakla
- Saturday
- From 2PM - 8PM
- Arab American Cultural & Community Center
- $10 Entry Per Car
- Weekly Event Through May 20
- Live Local, Regional, National Bands
- R&B, Latin, Rock, Pop, Alternative & More
- This Week Features: Stuart Adams Collective
- Friday, 7PM – 9:30PM
- Avenida Houston
- Free To Attend!
- Family & Pet-Friendly Event
- Theme: "Let Love Inspire HOU!"
- Free Craft Classes
- From Astros-Inspired Wreath-Making Class
- To A Mother's Day Piñata-Making Class
- Also Features 35 Local Artists & Artisans
- Musicians & Performers
- Food Trucks From Across The City
- Friday, 5PM – 10PM
- Saturday, 10PM - 4PM
- Free To Attend!
- RSVP Online For The Free Craft Classes
- This is For Next Weekend, But Still Awesome
- Honoring Duke & Jazz Appreciation Month
- Featuring The Jazz Houston Youth Orchestra
- Conducted By Vincent Gardner
- With A 40 Voice Joint Choir
- Made Up Of Singers From Two Churches
- Saturday, April 29: "Happy Birthday Duke!"
- Starts At 5PM
- At St. Mark's Episcopal Church
- Must Register Online
- Sunday, April 30: "International Jazz Day Celebration"
- At Fallbrook Church
- Free To Attend!