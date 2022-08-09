Houston Happenings 9/8 - 9/11

HOUSTON — For more information on Sarah Gish, log on to Gish Creative
THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS:
POLISH HARVEST FESTIVAL:
- Based On Centuries-Old Tradition Of "Dozynki," An End Of Harvest Jubilee Celebration
- Combines Traditional & Modern Elements Of Culture
- Food, Drinks, Vendors, Music & Dance, Kid's Corner, Silent Auction
- Friday - Sunday
- Our Lady of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church
- Free To Attend!
- polishharvestfestival.com
MEXICO EN EL CORAZON:
- Showcase Of Traditional Mexican Culture
- Over 50 Performers In Stunning Costumes
- HSPVA Mariachi, Nueva Luna Folklorico Ballet, Live Presentation Of El Grito & More
- Friday, 7pm – 10pm
- Discovery Green
- Free To Attend!
- discoverygreen.com
KIDS DAY AT THE PARK:
- Festival Featuring Moonwalks, Rock Wall, Trackless Train, Pony Rides, Petting Zoo, Emergency Vehicles To Look At
- Saturday, 11am – 2pm
- Carl Barton, Jr. Baseball Park (Conroe)
- Free To Attend!
- facebook.com/events
- cityofconroe.org
14th ANNUAL HUMMINGBIRD FESTIVAL:
- Witness Hummingbirds In Peak Migration As You Enjoy Games, Activities, & Educational Programs For Whole Family
- Guided Nature Walk, Blacksmith Demos, Learn About Hummingbird Biology
- Saturday, 9am – 3pm
- Kleb Woods Nature Center (Tomball)
- Free To Attend!
- apps.hcp4.net
FALL EXTRAVADANCE #YAYDANCE:
- Produced By Houston Metropolitan Dance Center
- An Evening Bursting With Energy, Music & The Intoxicating Spirit Of Dance
- Array Of Dance Genres, Music & Movement Featuring One Of Houston's Newest Dance Companies "Social Movement Contemporary Dance"
- Friday, 8pm
- Miller Outdoor Theatre
- Free To Attend!
- milleroutdoortheatre.com
"SOMI" PRESENTED BY DACAMERA:
- Grammy-Nominated Jazz Vocalist
- Musical Identity Traverses The Cultural Bridge Between America And Africa
- Newest Project Is "Zenzile: The Reimagination Of Miriam Makeba"
- Saturday, 8pm
- Miller Outdoor Theatre
- Free To Attend!
- milleroutdoortheatre.com
THE FRONTMEN:
- Three of the BIGGEST VOICES of '90s country are performing live in concert
- Richie McDonald, former lead singer of Lonestar, Larry Stewart, lead singer of Restless Heart, Tim Rushlow, former lead singer of Little Texas
- Collectively, they have over 30 #1 Hit songs ("Amy's Back In Austin," "Bluest Eyes In Texas," "Amazed," "God Blessed Texas," "When She Cries," "No News")
- Friday, 7pm
- Mo's Place in Katy
- facebook.com/events