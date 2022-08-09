x
Great Day Houston

Houston Happenings 9/8 - 9/11

Sarah Gish discusses this weekend's best events.

HOUSTON — For more information on Sarah Gish, log on to Gish Creative

THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS:

POLISH HARVEST FESTIVAL: 

  • Based On Centuries-Old Tradition Of "Dozynki," An End Of Harvest Jubilee Celebration
  • Combines Traditional & Modern Elements Of Culture
  • Food, Drinks, Vendors, Music & Dance, Kid's Corner, Silent Auction
  • Friday - Sunday
  • Our Lady of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church
  • Free To Attend!
  • polishharvestfestival.com

MEXICO EN EL CORAZON:

  • Showcase Of Traditional Mexican Culture
  • Over 50 Performers In Stunning Costumes
  • HSPVA Mariachi, Nueva Luna Folklorico Ballet, Live Presentation Of El Grito & More
  • Friday, 7pm – 10pm
  • Discovery Green
  • Free To Attend!
  • discoverygreen.com

KIDS DAY AT THE PARK:

  • Festival Featuring Moonwalks, Rock Wall, Trackless Train, Pony Rides, Petting Zoo, Emergency Vehicles To Look At
  • Saturday, 11am – 2pm
  • Carl Barton, Jr. Baseball Park (Conroe)
  • Free To Attend!
  • facebook.com/events 
  • cityofconroe.org

14th ANNUAL HUMMINGBIRD FESTIVAL:

  • Witness Hummingbirds In Peak Migration As You Enjoy Games, Activities, & Educational Programs For Whole Family
  • Guided Nature Walk, Blacksmith Demos, Learn About Hummingbird Biology
  • Saturday, 9am – 3pm
  • Kleb Woods Nature Center (Tomball)
  • Free To Attend!
  • apps.hcp4.net 

FALL EXTRAVADANCE #YAYDANCE:

  • Produced By Houston Metropolitan Dance Center
  • An Evening Bursting With Energy, Music & The Intoxicating Spirit Of Dance
  • Array Of Dance Genres, Music & Movement Featuring One Of Houston's Newest Dance Companies "Social Movement Contemporary Dance"
  • Friday, 8pm
  • Miller Outdoor Theatre
  • Free To Attend!
  • milleroutdoortheatre.com

"SOMI" PRESENTED BY DACAMERA:

  • Grammy-Nominated Jazz Vocalist
  • Musical Identity Traverses The Cultural Bridge Between America And Africa
  • Newest Project Is "Zenzile: The Reimagination Of Miriam Makeba"
  • Saturday, 8pm
  • Miller Outdoor Theatre
  • Free To Attend!
  • milleroutdoortheatre.com

THE FRONTMEN:

  • Three of the BIGGEST VOICES of '90s country are performing live in concert
  • Richie McDonald, former lead singer of Lonestar, Larry Stewart, lead singer of Restless Heart, Tim Rushlow, former lead singer of Little Texas
  • Collectively, they have over 30 #1 Hit songs ("Amy's Back In Austin," "Bluest Eyes In Texas," "Amazed," "God Blessed Texas," "When She Cries," "No News")
  • Friday, 7pm
  • Mo's Place in Katy
  • facebook.com/events

