- Transforming Downtown Plaza into Winter Wonderland
- Amazing Lighting Displays, Decorated Trees
- Massive Cityscape Representation
- Live Entertainment
- Ice Skating At Discovery Green
- Flea by Night Market
- Mosaic Music Lounge
- Texas Winter Lights
- Instagrammable displays at Altitude Rooftop & Pool
- City's largest chocolate display with 2 tons of chocolate, 6.5 million calories
- Now Through January 2
- Avenida Houston
- Free!
- Tribute Bands Of The Doors, Selena, David Bowie, Guns N Roses,
The Eagles, Pearl Jam, Foreigner
- Food Trucks, Kids Zone, Artists, Vendors
- Portion of proceeds go to "The Abundant Harvest"
- Wednesday, November 24
- 12pm – 10pm
- Town Green Park (The Woodlands)
- Tickets start at $10
- FREE for military, police, teachers & kids
- Hosted By "Friends Of River Oaks Theatre"
- City of Houston Proclamation
- Outdoor Public Screening
- Projected from Mister McKinney's Houston History Bus
- Submit your favorite movie title online
- Saturday, 7:30pm – 9pm
- Behind River Oaks Theatre
- Free!
- Night of Christmas Classic Songs
- Featuring Mary Griffin, Anthony Rejiv, Morena Roas, Angela Nichols
- Instrumentals by The Houston Ensemble
- Hosted by Bubba McNeely
- Benefiting "Houston Recovery Center"
- Sobering Services & Addiction Recovery Programs
- Sunday, November 28
- 5pm – 9pm
- C. Baldwin Hotel
- Tickets Available Online
- Supports Brookwood Community Citizens
- Shopping & Fun With Your Girlfriends
- Extended Hours, Wine & Beer Bar
- Sweets, Treats, Door Prizes
- Tuesday, November 30
- 4pm – 8pm
- Brookwood Gift & Garden Center In Brookshire
- No RSVP Needed
- Celebrate Chanukah With Chabad Of Sugar Land
- Dignitaries, Donuts, Juggler, Music, Dancing
- Sunday, November 28
- 4pm – 6:30pm
- Sugar Land Town Square
- Free To Attend
- Historic District Giant Block Party
- Night Market, Carol-Oke
- Photo Ops With "Hipster Santa"
- Food & Drink Specials
- Live Music
- Texas' Largest Mistletoe Ball
- Friday, November 26
- 5pm – Midnight
- Main Street (Between Commerce & Rusk)
- Free To Attend!
- Elevated Outdoor Shopping
- Fresh Baked Goods, Local Honey, Handmade Jewelry, Unique Gifts
- Food Trucks, Kids Treats, Live Music
- Sunday, 10am – 2pm
- Corner Of Gessner Rd & Mathewson Ln
- Free To Attend!
- Working Art Studios, Exhibition Spaces
- Walk-About Experience
- Dialogue With Contemporary Artists
- Saturday
- 10am - 9pm
- The Original Artists' Warehouse District
- Free!