x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Great Day Houston

Houston Happenings: 11/18 - 11/28

Sarah Gish with Gish Creative shares her picks for the best Houston events

HOUSTON — Find Sarah Gish and Gish Creative at gishpicks.com

CITY LIGHTS AT AVENIDA HOUSTON

- Transforming Downtown Plaza into Winter Wonderland

- Amazing Lighting Displays, Decorated Trees

- Massive Cityscape Representation

- Live Entertainment

- Ice Skating At Discovery Green

- Flea by Night Market

- Mosaic Music Lounge

- Texas Winter Lights

- Instagrammable displays at Altitude Rooftop & Pool

- City's largest chocolate display with 2 tons of chocolate, 6.5 million calories

- Now Through January 2

- Avenida Houston

- Free!

TRIBUTE TO THE WOODLANDS MUSIC FESTIVAL:

- Tribute Bands Of The Doors, Selena, David Bowie, Guns N Roses,

  The Eagles, Pearl Jam, Foreigner

- Food Trucks, Kids Zone, Artists, Vendors

- Portion of proceeds go to "The Abundant Harvest"

- Wednesday, November 24

- 12pm – 10pm

- Town Green Park (The Woodlands)

- Tickets start at $10

- FREE for military, police, teachers & kids

RIVER OAKS 83rd BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION:

- Hosted By "Friends Of River Oaks Theatre"

- City of Houston Proclamation 

- Outdoor Public Screening

- Projected from Mister McKinney's Houston History Bus

- Submit your favorite movie title online

- Saturday, 7:30pm – 9pm

- Behind River Oaks Theatre

- Free!

HTX HOLIDAY BALL VINCENT POWELL:

- Night of Christmas Classic Songs

- Featuring Mary Griffin, Anthony Rejiv, Morena Roas, Angela Nichols

- Instrumentals by The Houston Ensemble

- Hosted by Bubba McNeely

- Benefiting "Houston Recovery Center"

- Sobering Services & Addiction Recovery Programs

- Sunday, November 28

- 5pm – 9pm

- C. Baldwin Hotel

- Tickets Available Online

BROOKWOOD LADIES NIGHT OUT:

- Supports Brookwood Community Citizens

- Shopping & Fun With Your Girlfriends

- Extended Hours, Wine & Beer Bar

- Sweets, Treats, Door Prizes

- Tuesday, November 30

- 4pm – 8pm

- Brookwood Gift & Garden Center In Brookshire

- No RSVP Needed

GIANT MENORAH LIGHTING:

- Celebrate Chanukah With Chabad Of Sugar Land

- Dignitaries, Donuts, Juggler, Music, Dancing

- Sunday, November 28

- 4pm – 6:30pm

- Sugar Land Town Square

- Free To Attend

THING-A-MA-JINGLE:

- Historic District Giant Block Party

- Night Market, Carol-Oke

- Photo Ops With "Hipster Santa"

- Food & Drink Specials

- Live Music

- Texas' Largest Mistletoe Ball

- Friday, November 26 

- 5pm – Midnight

- Main Street (Between Commerce & Rusk)

- Free To Attend!

 

MEMORIAL CITY THANKSGIVING FEST & MARKET:  

- Elevated Outdoor Shopping

- Fresh Baked Goods, Local Honey, Handmade Jewelry, Unique Gifts

- Food Trucks, Kids Treats, Live Music

- Sunday, 10am – 2pm

- Corner Of Gessner Rd & Mathewson Ln

- Free To Attend!

29TH ANNUAL ARTCRAWLHOUSTON 2021:  

- Working Art Studios, Exhibition Spaces

- Walk-About Experience

- Dialogue With Contemporary Artists

- Saturday

- 10am - 9pm

- The Original Artists' Warehouse District

- Free!

In Other News

Save Money on Your Power Bill With Power Wizard