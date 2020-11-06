Houston Film Critics Society's can't miss movie picks

Members of the Houston Film Critics Society give their movie picks and discuss what's coming to theaters later this year.

HOUSTON — Technology has put thousands of films at our fingertips, but it's still sometimes hard to decide what to watch. The Houston Film Critics Society can help narrow your search.

Deborah Duncan sat down with esteemed members Michael Bergeron, Nguyen Le, and Peter Vonder Haar.

They gave us their must see-movie picks and previewed what we can expect in theaters later this year. To learn more about the Houston Film Critics Society, visit houstonfilmcritics.com.

