Houston Ensemble jazz band perform their original songs

Houston Ensemble can be found performing live just about any night of the week at various venues around the city, including being regulars at Axelrad.
The band is currently working on an album and will be releasing a single from the album very soon.
They'll also be featured on the "Live At Axelrad" vinyl album, which is taking digital pre-orders now and will be pressed closer to Christmas.
Catch Houston Ensemble performing live at Axelrad tomorrow, Wednesday, August 2 and see some of the best live musicians around!