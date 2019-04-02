HOUSTON — Dr. Stephen Livingston, Head of School for Houston Christian High School, and Anne Dalton, Admissions Director, talked with Deborah Duncan about the school’s new innovative tuition model that will give families access to an excellent education. Indexed tuition is a scaled tuition model that is based on a family’s annual income and a variety of other factors. It allows families to see the potential cost of education.

Houston Christian High School is an independent, non-profit high school accredited by the Independent Schools Association of the Southwest (ISAS). It has a collegiate-style campus that sits on 45 acres near I-10 and Beltway 8. The school features small class sizes, competitive sports, more than 20 fine and performing arts courses, and 16 AP Courses.

The George and Barbara Bush Center for Scholars and Leaders is one program that sets Houston Christian High School apart. It offers courses for students to learn leadership skills and each student receives at least 30 hours of leadership training.

Houston Christian High School is now accepting applications. Apply now on their website at HoustonChristian.org. houstonchristian.org For more information call 713-580-6020.