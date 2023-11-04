Houston Black Restaurant week - The Dandelion Cafe

Houston Black Restaurant week is back.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Houston Black Restaurant week is back. The annual event invites Houstonians to taste the many flavors presented by black-owned restaurants, bakeries, and food trucks across Houston.

One of this year's participating restaurants is the Dandelion Café. The Bellaire restaurant is bringing happiness to the community with high end coffee, locally sourced ingredients, and elevated breakfast options.

JC Ricks, the Chef and Co-Owner of Dandelion Café, joined Great Day Houston to discuss what the restaurant has to offer for Black Restaurant Week.

Black Restaurant Week takes place from April 2 - 16, 2023. For more information, click here.