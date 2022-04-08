Houston Ballet's Nutcracker Market Spring is back!

Houston's beloved shopping event is back and bigger than ever! Great Day Houston has a sneak shopping experience!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Market dates/hours:

April 8-10, 2022

Friday, April 8 - 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 9 - 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 10 - 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Ticketing:

General Admission tickets are good for one-day admission only.

Tickets are $20 (cash or check only) at NRG ticket windows during Market days - ATMs available onsite.

Discount tickets available for $18 at Ticketmaster.com

Children ages 2 and under are free, all other persons are required to have a ticket

Early Bird Admission will not be available for this event

Health & Safety:

There are currently no COVID-related restrictions in place for the event.

There is a check-in area near the entry for strollers, carts, rolling bags and wagons as they are not permitted inside. Wheelchairs and walkers are permitted. Pets are not allowed.

For more information, visit nutcrackermarket.com