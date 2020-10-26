x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

Great Day Houston

Houston Area Women's Center

Chau Nguyen, Chief Public Strategies Officer, at HAWC, is working to end domestic and sexual violence.

HOUSTON — The organization offers advocacy, counseling, education, shelter and support. These services are free, confidential, and available to everyone. At HAWC, they believe that all individuals should have equal access to political, legal, economic and social rights.

For more information, take a look at the resources below.

- Website: hawc.org

- Email: info@hawc.org

- 24/7 Hotlines:

Domestic Violence Hotline: 713-528-2121

Sexual Assault Hotline: 713-528-7273

Houston Area Women's Center

1010 Waugh Drive, Houston TX