HOUSTON — The organization offers advocacy, counseling, education, shelter and support. These services are free, confidential, and available to everyone. At HAWC, they believe that all individuals should have equal access to political, legal, economic and social rights.
For more information, take a look at the resources below.
- Website: hawc.org
- Email: info@hawc.org
- 24/7 Hotlines:
Domestic Violence Hotline: 713-528-2121
Sexual Assault Hotline: 713-528-7273
Houston Area Women's Center
1010 Waugh Drive, Houston TX