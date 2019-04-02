HOUSTON — The Houston Arboretum is located near Memorial Park and is 155-acres of our natural world, protecting native plants and animals. The Arboretum educates 200,000 visitors annually, including 10,000 kids.

Their master plan includes restoring their healthy habitat, doubling their classroom space, building a conservation center, increasing their hands-on programming and expanding their trail network.

Fundraising is important to help sustain the Arboretum, and their Tapas on the Trails event is one of their most popular. It is going to be a romantic getaway in the city, including a softly-lit walk through nature trails, stopping for French-inspired tapas expertly paired with beer and wine. You’ll also have the opportunity to meet a live owl!

Tapas on the Trails happens on Saturday, February 9 from 5pm – 9pm at the Houston Arboretum and Nature Center. Tickets are available at houstonarboretum.org/events/tapas-on-the-trails

Find them on social media at Facebook and Instagram: @HoustonArboretum and Twitter @HoustonArboretu