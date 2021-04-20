Hot new workout in Houston burns 500+ calories in 20 minutes

HOUSTON — Special Offers:
Whole-Body EMS (Electro Muscle Stimulation) is a complete, time-efficient strength workout that is highly effective and scientifically proven. It's a way to get fit and stay fit, with a manageable time-commitment and fast, visible results.
EMS sends impulses to muscles, via electrodes, which create involuntary muscle contractions. The impulses target and activate all major muscle groups simultaneously — so you're activating more of your body's muscles (90+%) compared to traditional workouts. At the same time, EMS prompts a more complete muscle contraction — so you're using more of the fibers inside each muscle (98% vs. 60%), and this creates a greater number of muscle contractions – up to 85 per second.
Our miha bodytec II device is FDA Approved for Physical Medicine (exercise and rehabilitation) when supervised by a licensed practitioner. And recently approved for medical use by a licensed medical practitioner.
EMS increases muscle strength helps tighten and tone and helps change fat to muscle. It improves circulation, blood flow, core strength and overall physical performance. It makes people feel healthier and stronger. There's a long list of scientifically proven, positive fitness and wellness effects.