Hot new workout in Houston burns 500+ calories in 20 minutes

Body by EMS is a workout that gives you results of a 4-hour total body strength workout in just 20 minutes.

HOUSTON — Special Offers:

Saw it on KHOU Code $50 off first session if booked within a week of the show

Whole-Body EMS (Electro Muscle Stimulation) is a complete, time-efficient strength workout that is highly effective and scientifically proven. It's a way to get fit and stay fit, with a manageable time-commitment and fast, visible results.

EMS sends impulses to muscles, via electrodes, which create involuntary muscle contractions. The impulses target and activate all major muscle groups simultaneously — so you're activating more of your body's muscles (90+%) compared to traditional workouts. At the same time, EMS prompts a more complete muscle contraction — so you're using more of the fibers inside each muscle (98% vs. 60%), and this creates a greater number of muscle contractions – up to 85 per second.

Our miha bodytec II device is FDA Approved for Physical Medicine (exercise and rehabilitation) when supervised by a licensed practitioner. And recently approved for medical use by a licensed medical practitioner.