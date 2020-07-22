Hot hair trends for summer

Spruce up your summer style with the hottest hair trends for the season

HOUSTON — Spruce up your summer style with the latest hair trends. Rachel Gower and the stylists at The Upper Hand Salon showed us some of the hottest looks.

The blunt bob is the cut off the summer. It keeps you cool and it grows out seamlessly. Stylist Ali Robertson gave Cora this fabulous cut and brightened up her blonde color. Follow Ali on Instagram at @ali_atthesalon

College student Catt had grown out highlights, so she was the perfect candidate for the rooty blonde trend. Stylist Raphael Aparicio also thought her hair was perfect for the long blunt bob (aka "The Lob"). The rooted blonde trend is lower maintenance, which means fewer salon visits. Follow Raphael on Instagram at @beautywork_raf

Follow stylist Cora, who gave Catt her cut, on Instagram at @haircourtesyofcora

Another hot trend this summer is bronde with a money piece. Stylist Avelina Echavarria gave Roxanna this lower maintenance look for her dark, coarse hair. The lighter base helps camouflage any gray as it grows in and the warmer tones create a softer look. The "money piece" is an extra highlight around Roxanna's face that gives her hair extra contrast and movement. Follow Avelina on Instagram at @avelina_echavarria

Call 713-520-0772 to book your appointment at The Upper Hand Salon.

Check them out online at TheUpperHand.com