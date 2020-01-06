Homeopathic remedies for common allergy symptoms.

Bryce Wylde, Author of "Wylde On Health: Your Best Choices in the World of Natural Health", shared his top tips for preventing allergies naturally.

HOUSTON — Bryce Wylde, Author of "Wylde On Health: Your Best Choices in the World of Natural Health", shared his top tips to help your body respond more effectively when it is exposed to allergens

It's a common misconception that allergens are only a problem outdoors. Your indoor air (home, car and office) is often more polluted. Microscopic outdoor allergens can cling to your hair and clothing. You may be carrying them with you throughout your day.

How can we limit our exposure to outdoor allergens?

When you have been outdoors: Change your clothes. Wash your hair. Put your pillow and pillowcase in the dryer.

Otherwise, you'll be sleeping in the pollen to which you were exposed outside.

Exercise indoors on heavy allergen/smog days.

Wear sunglasses and a hat when you go outside.

What can we do about allergy symptoms?

Give your nose and eyes some natural support. Cleansing your nasal passages with a neti pot is a safe and natural way to help your body's natural mechanism for clearing your sinuses of bacteria and allergens

Clean your indoor air. Change your home's filter every three months, and always use a HEPA filter. If you miss being able to open your windows to let in fresh air, replace your traditional window screens with ones that filter as much as 50% more pollen

Replace your vehicle's dirty cabin air filter