"Home To Homestead" on The Design Network

Leah Ashley and Gary Wright from "Home To Homestead" join Great Day Houston.

HOUSTON — Leah Ashley discovered a passion for interior design in college, thrift shopping for furniture to stay in budget. Ashley shared her tips on her successful YouTube channel, A Fab Life. That turned into a co-hosting gig with super models Tyra Banks and Chrissy Teigen on the design show, the "FABLife".

Today, she's stepping out of her comfort zone on her new show "Home to Homestead". The reality show follows her family's journey building their dream home in the Texas country.

Leah Ashley and her father, Gary Wright, joined Great Day Houston to discuss their experience filming the show.