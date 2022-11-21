Holiday Shopping at Precision Camera & Video

Precision Camera & Video is the one-stop shop for all of your photo and video needs.

HOUSTON — Great Day Houston Host, Deborah Duncan, speaks with Matt Schneider from Precision Camera & Video about the different services offered by the camera store.

Precision Camera & Video carries all major camera brands and offers rentals, repairs and a variety of printing services.

The store is hosting a Winter Expo from December 2 – 3. The two day event includes deals on almost all store products, free workshops and classes, and the chance to win gift cards.

For more information, call (832) 214-3381 or visit precision-camera.com.

Precision Camera & Video

Address: 17937 I-45 #105, Shenandoah, TX 77385