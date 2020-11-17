Holiday Safety Tips with Crime Stoppers of Houston

Rania Mankarious, CEO of Crime Stoppers of Houston, gives tips for staying safe this holiday season.

HOUSTON — The holiday season is always a special time of year. Unfortunately, thieves often use the holiday season to find easy targets. Rania Mankarious, CEO of Crime Stoppers of Houston, gives tips for staying safe and avoiding scams this holiday season. For more information on Crime Stoppers of Houston, visit crime-stoppers.org

SAFTEY TIPS: SHOPPING

- Be Aware Of Your Surroundings

- Shop During The Day

- Keep Your Purse & Bags Closed At All Times

- Credit Cards Are The Safest Form Of Payment

- Do Not Buy More Than You Can Comfortably Carry

- Avoid Wearing Expensive Jewelry Or Handbags

SAFETY TIPS: CAR SAFETY

- Remember Where You Parked Your Car

- Park In An Open And Well-Lit Area.

- Lock Your Doors And Don't Leave Valuables In Your Vehicle

- Be Ready To Unlock Your Car Before Leaving A Store

SAFETY TIPS: SHOPPING WITH KIDS:

- Set Rule That You Must Always Be Able To See Them / They Must Always Be Able To See You

- Don't Leave Children Unattended In Play Areas

- Ensure Children Know Their Full Name & Your Cell Phone Number

- Never Leave Children Alone In The Car!

SAFETY TIPS: ONLINE SHOPPING:

- Shop From A Secure Network Connection

- Avoid Using Public Wi-Fi.

- Have Up-To-Date Anti-Virus Software

- Use Strong Passwords

- Use Familiar & Safe Websites