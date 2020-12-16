Holiday Happenings to explore with the whole family

Sarah Gish, publisher of Gish Picks, shares safe events to enjoy with the entire family.

"Deck the Trees" – through January 3, 2021 This festive holiday windowscape at the George R. Brown Convention Center features 30 holiday trees decorated by Houston's top decorators along the Avenida de las Americas. Trees will be lit daily from 5-10pm and you can vote for your favorite tree in this drive-by event. Click here for more info

"Nutcracker Sweets" – through January 8, 2021

A new production that features fun new works, set to favorite carols, and an abridged version of Stanton Welch's "The Nutcracker" from their archives. Click here for more info.

"Christmas Tunes and Tales" – on demand anytime

A rousing holiday compendium of classic tales: "'Twas Night Before Christmas," a wacky "A Christmas Carol, "The Gift of the Magi," and more, mixed in with fun sing-alongs. Click here for more info.

o The Ice at Discovery Green (through January 31, 2021) -- pictured

o The Ice Rink at The Woodlands Town Center (through January 18, 2021)

o Ice at the Galleria (year round)

o Ice Skate Memorial City (year round)

o Bellerive Ice Center (year round)