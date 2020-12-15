Holiday gift recommendations with Blue Willow Bookshop

HOUSTON — Valerie Koehler, the owner of Blue Willow Bookshop, stopped by Great Day Houston with her top book recommendations for the holiday season.
Polar Bear In The Snow by Mac Barnett
Skunk & Badger by Amy Timberlake
The Good Girls by Claire Eliza Bartlett
Dolly Parton, Songteller by Dolly Parton
Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Ghasi
Wake Up Grateful by Kristi Nelson
Blue Willow Bookshop is hosting Matthew McConaughey in conversation with Brené Brown to discuss his new book Greenlights.
The event takes place tonight at 7pm, for more information, click here.
To learn more about Blue Willow bookshop, visit their website bluewillowbookshop.com.