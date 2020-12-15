Holiday gift recommendations with Blue Willow Bookshop

Valerie Koehler, the owner of Blue Willow Bookshop, stopped by Great Day Houston with her top book recommendations for the holiday season

Polar Bear In The Snow by Mac Barnett

Skunk & Badger by Amy Timberlake

The Good Girls by Claire Eliza Bartlett

Dolly Parton, Songteller by Dolly Parton

Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Ghasi

Wake Up Grateful by Kristi Nelson

Blue Willow Bookshop is hosting Matthew McConaughey in conversation with Brené Brown to discuss his new book Greenlights.

The event takes place tonight at 7pm, for more information, click here.