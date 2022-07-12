Holiday gift ideas for men

Manready Mercantile has curated goods and gifts for men.

HOUSTON — Founded by Travis Weaver, Manready Mercantile offers a selection of handcrafted goods and products curated for men. Weaver originally began hand-pouring candles on a stovetop in his Houston apartment before expanding his business to include a storefront in the Houston Heights.

Dubbed one of the "25 Best New Stores In The World" by GQ, Manready Mercantile offers everything from handmade leather goods, to hot sauce and custom baseball caps.

Weaver joined Great Day Houston with a selection of gift ideas for men, including a new fragrance he created.

For more information on the shop, visit their website or follow them on Instagram @manreadymerc.