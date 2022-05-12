Holiday beauty products to get this season

NextTribe.com Beauty Director Cheryl Kramer Kaye picks her favorite products for hair and skin.

HOUSTON — First Step To Party Prep: Hair Health

We're going to get our hair in its healthiest, shiniest state imaginable with Olaplex, the OG of hair bond-builders. It uses an exclusive, patented technology to relink damaged disulfide bonds, restoring hair's health and strength. And the Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Kit features the scientifically-proven regimen, which starts with So even before you shower, you spritz on the bond-building treatment, the slather on the blockbuster best-selling No. 3 Hair Perfector, then shampoo and condition for soft, smooth, ready to style strands. Find it at ulta.com.

Second Step: Hydrate Your Skin

Hydrate the heck out of our skin with Olay Body Cleansing & Nourishing Body Wash with Hyaluronic Acid. Hyaluronic acid is an ingredient that pulls water into your skin and this formula infuses moisture 10 layers deep to help hydrate your skin long after you get out of the shower. In fact, the experts at Olay Body found that 95% of women had visibly better skin after washing with it. You can find it at major retailers.

Step Three: Smell Fresh

Oh, yes. Whether it's that small talk makes you nervous or that you plan to hit the dance floor hard, we tend to sweat a lot at parties. Stave off those stinky moments with Secret Weightless Dry Spray. It's made without heavy waxes, so it has zero residue and goes on completely dry and gives you 48-hour odor protection. And it turns a necessity into a luxury because the fragrances are amazing. Vanilla, Waterlily, White Peach, and my favorite, Wild Rose. And they're moisture and motion activated, so instead of, "Is that me?" you get a burst of "Ooh, that's me!" And, Secret Weightless Dry Spray gives you 48-hour odor protection. You can find it at retailers nationwide.

Step Four: Get Your Glow On

Oh, it's shimmer season, and vegan and cruelty-free British brand Lottie London has the most gorgeous makeup to make you look radiant. You'll want to play all day with their Holiday Palette in Emerald Euphoria, nine mix-and-match ultra-metallics, soft shimmers, and buildable matte eye shadows. Then dive into their Frosted Highlighter Swirl in Cinnamon Bun, two sheer, shimmery shades to sweep over your skin. The finish—and the vanilla scent—are irresistible. Find them at Walmart.

Step Five: Remove Your Makeup

As tempting as it may be to just crash, you have have to take off your makeup to save your skin! I love the Skin Proud Face Melt gentle hydrating cleansing balm, which transforms into an oil cleanser and melting away your makeup without stripping your skin of moisture. It also refines your pores and conditions your skin with a hyaluronic hydrating complex, ceramides and nourishing coconut oil and shea butter. And you'll sleep better knowing that it's 100% vegan and PETA approved cruelty free. You can find it at Walmart.

To check out more beauty ideas and tips on how to age boldly, visit NextTribe.com.