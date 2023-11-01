Highlights from CES 2023 with The High-Tech Texan

The High-Tech Texan, Michael Garfield, talks about his experience at CES 2023 in Las Vegas.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The most influential tech event in the world, the Consumer Electronics Show, wrapped up this past weekend. This is a case where, what "goes in Vegas" ... does not "stay in Vegas".

The High-Tech Texan, Michael Garfield, attended the world's largest tech convention. He joined Great Day Houston to discuss some of his favorite innovative finds.