Hey Moms! Turn Your Passion Into Profit With Mompreneur Coach, Neha Naik

HOUSTON — 1 in 4 women are thinking of leaving their careers due to COVID-19. The coronavirus crisis is continuing to impact the way we all live and work, but new data from Lean In and McKinsey & Company shows that women are being disproportionately affected by today's pandemic. Many of those women have decided to venture out on their own, citing more flexibility and work-life balance. Neha Naik is a Mom Entrepreneurship Coach and has helped many women in Houston make this big leap. She helps provide advice and key steps to get it done!