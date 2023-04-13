Helping Books Between Kids Turn the Page on Illiteracy

Help us get books into the hands of Houston-area students.

HOUSTON — Kayla Hand, Executive Director for Books Between Kids, joined Great Day Houston to discuss KHOU's Turn the Page Literacy Initiative, which benefits Books Between Kids.

As your Education Station, KHOU 11 is committed to getting more books in the hands of kids in our community through our Turn The Page campaign.

If children do not read on-level by the end of Grade 3, they only have a 1 in 8 chance of ever catching up and are four times more likely to drop out of school.

Sixty-one percent of low-income families have no books in their homes. Research has also shown that children growing up in homes without books, where books are considered a luxury, are less likely to complete a basic education than their peers who do have books available at home.

You can help us "Turn The Page" on Houston's literacy crisis. KHOU 11 is partnering with Houston-based non-profit Books Between Kids to make sure children have access to books outside of school.

Since 2021, we helped to provide more than 85,000 books for local children through generous donations (books and money) by Houstonians. Our goal this year is to provide 40,000+ books to kids in our community.

KHOU's Turn The Page Telethon takes place today from 4 – 7 p.m. Call 713-654-111 to make your donation.

Three ways to donate:

Click here to make a monetary donation Purchase books online Drop off new or gently used books at our following sponsor and community partner locations: