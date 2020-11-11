HOUSTON — Often, the first place a soldier wants to go after being injured on the front lines is back home. For many of them, just getting around the house can be frustrating because of mobility issues and other physical changes.
Helping A Hero's, "Wounded Hero Home Program", helps to solve that problem.
Founder, Meredith Isler and Retired Army Staff Sargent, Shilo Harris joined Great Day Houston to talk about the program. For more information, visit helpingahero.org.
Helping a Hero will host its annual Lee Greenwood Patriots Award Gala on Weds., December 2nd. The event will be held in compliance with COVID 19 social distancing restrictions and will have CIMR machines installed. These are the same machines used to protect the Pentagon and in surgery operating rooms.