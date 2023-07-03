Helping A Hero suprises veteran with a new home

Corporal Frank Fields almost lost his life in Iraq due to an IED explosion. When the dust settled, He had lost both of his legs and medics questioned whether he would even survive. Today, Fields is not just surviving, but thriving. "Helping A Hero" is providing Corporal Fields with a specially adapted home to thank him for his service. It's part of the non-profit's "100 Homes Challenge" https://helpingahero.org/100-homes-challenge/ . Johnny Morris, Founder of Bass Pro Shops, has pledged 25% of the cost of the next 100 Homes for veterans and invited the American people to join him.