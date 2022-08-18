Help the Houston Food Bank's Backpack Buddy Program provide nutritious weekend meals for at-risk children

HOUSTON — One in five southeast Texas children is considered food insecure, which means they don't have consistent access to enough nutritious food. Many of these children rely on school meals to provide breakfast and lunch during the school year. During breaks, such as weekends and holidays, many of these children go home to little or no meals.
The Houston Food Bank's Backpack Buddy program works to fill that gap by providing nutritious, child-friendly food for school children to take home over the weekend.
This content sponsored by Houston Food Bank