Help put an end to drunk driving and Walk Like MADD

Harris County Precinct One and Mothers Against Drunk Driving are teaming up to Walk Like MADD.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Every ninety seconds, someone is injured in a drunk driving crash. The first half of 2021, there was an increase in DUI related crashes, and Houston is considered one of the worst cities for these cases.

Harris County Precinct One and Mothers Against Drunk Driving are teaming up to educate the community and prevent future crashes.

Eric Stephens, whose nine year old daughter was killed by a drunk driver, joined Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen on Great Day Houston. The pair spoke about the upcoming 'Walk Like MADD' 5K, which will raise funds for Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Walk Like MADD will take place this Saturday, September 24 at 9 am at Champion Forest Baptist Church.

Register now at walklikemadd.org/houston

For more information on Mothers Against Drunk Driving, visit madd.org