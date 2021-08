When you shop at Old Navy, you're helping Boys & Girls Club teens get the skills they need to succeed professionally.

HOUSTON — You can help Old Navy raise one million dollars for Boys and Girls Clubs just by making a donation when you shop in person or online, August 6th through the 12th.

When you donate $5 in-store, you'll get $5 off your purchase of $35 or more. For more information or to donate directly to the program, visit oldnavy.com/imagine