Heavy Metal guitarist Nita Strauss on her career and latest album

One of the rock world's most in-demand axe-wielding musicians, Nita Strauss reflects on her awe-inspiring Houston concert.

HOUSTON — Nita Strauss just celebrated her sophomore solo album release, "The Call of the Void" via Sumerian Records, which is already making an impact on the rock charts and radio.

Nita and her band will be performing live at Scout Bar on Thursday, July 13. Doors open at 7pm with Lions at the Gate and In the Aftermath opening. Tickets are still available for this phenomenal show!





Since having her life changed by seeing guitarist Steve Vai in the movie "Crossroads," Nita Strauss has gone on to have one of the most prolific careers in rock music. She's played with the world's only all-female Iron Maiden tribute band, "The Iron Maidens;" with Jermaine Jackson in an African stadium tour; the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Alice Cooper; Demi Lovato on her latest album's tour and, of course, with her own band, releasing "Controlled Chaos" and now "The Call of the Void."

Nita is also the first female to have a a Signature Ibanez Guitar, the JIVA, and she recently made history by becoming the first female solo artist to hit #1 on the Billboard Rock Airplay chart with her single "Dead Inside."