Heating up January with Hops n' Hot Sauce Festival Happening This Weekend

7th Annual Hops n' Hot Sauce Festival featuring SpindleTap Brewery and benefiting Addis Faith and Texas Heroes Advocating Autism Research.

HOUSTON — The 7th Annual Hops n' Hot Sauce Festival is happening this Saturday, January 21 from 11am to 5pm.

Featuring a hot pepper eating contest and spicy food eating challenge!

Join them for unlimited samples of hot sauces, salsas, seasonings, jellies, jams, pickled products, and more!

Plus, you can enjoy Houston's most popular food trucks and fresh SpindleTap Brewery's beer! It's a family-friendly and covered event! Kids under 12 get in FREE!

