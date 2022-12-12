HeARTfully Yours can help you gift a keepsake that will last a lifetime

Ornaments are memory makers. They hold the memories of Christmases we have shared and have yet to come. You can get one for yourself or family and friends.

HOUSTON — Artist Christopher Radko has emerged from a 15 year absence to make new holiday ornaments that have brought joy to homes all over the world. His message has always been to spread holiday cheer with beautifully crafted ornaments that help people make personal memories they can cherish.

Radko's brand new company, HeARTfully Yours, is a boutique company where all the ornaments are made in very small limited editions. They're all lovingly handcrafted, glassblown and takes seven days to make. They are created by artisan families exclusively in Europe - Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, and Italy - using traditions that have been passed from generation to generation. Some of the meticulously painted ornaments are even made in Ukraine! This helps those artisans put food on their tables.

To learn more about Christopher Radko and the ornaments, visit heartfullyyours.com.