Healing Through Comedy: Comedian Tig Notaro shares her story

Stand-up comedian, Tig Notaro, joins Great Day Houston to talk about her career journey, family life, and being a breast cancer survivor.

HOUSTON — Tig Notaro is an Emmy and Grammy-nominated stand-up comedian, actor, writer, podcaster, and radio contributor, as well as a favorite on numerous talk shows, including "THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT" and "THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON." Rolling Stone named her one of the "50 best stand-up comics of all time."

Notaro can currently be seen in Season 3 of "THE MORNING SHOW," "STAR TREK: DISCOVERY" and the Netflix films "YOUR PLACE OR MINE," "WE HAVE A GHOST" and Zack Snyder's "ARMY OF THE DEAD." Notaro wrote and starred in the groundbreaking TV show "ONE MISSISSIPPI" and recently released her second HBO special "TIG NOTARO: DRAWN." She co-directed the feature film "AM I OK?" with her wife, Stephanie Allynne, which debuted at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and was acquired by HBO MAX.

Notaro recently launched "HANDSOME," a new comedy and storytelling podcast, with friends Fortune Feimster and Mae Martin. She also wrote a New York Times best-selling memoir, "I'M JUST A PERSON."

Tig will tape her next special on November 4, 2023, at Kings Theater in Brooklyn, NY, at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

To stay up-to-date on Tig's projects, visit tignotaro.com and follow her on Instagram @therealfluffnotaro and Twitter @tignotaro.