Has tipping reached a tipping point?

HOUSTON — Tipping not common in most of the world and can be considered rude in many countries. Meanwhile, The United States and Canada are the biggest tippers in the world.
It's customary to add an extra "thank you" for service, but lately a lot of people feel we've reached a tipping point.
Why are you paying extra when you got your own sandwich from the cooler and poured your own drink?
Supply chain interruption gave us sticker shock, but now it's "tipper" shock.
Etiquette Expert Helen Perry, Restaurant Owner Patrick Broussard, and Associate Professor of Marketing at the University Of St. Thomas. Dr. Lynn R. Godwin joined Great Day Houston to discuss the current culture of tipping.