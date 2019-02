HOUSTON — Harris County Public Library hosts a series of events to celebrate Black History Month

“Speak of Me As I Am”

A Celebration Of African American Contributions To Shakespeare

Katherine Tyra Branch Library

Wednesday, February 13, 2019, 6:30 PM

Maud Marks Branch Library

Friday, February 15, 2019, 3:00 PM

Evelyn Meador Branch Library

Monday, February 18, 2019, 11:00 AM

Barbara Bush Branch Library

Thu. Feb. 21, 2019, 7:00 PM

Parker Williams Branch Library

Saturday, February 23, 2019, 2:00 PM

Da Camera presents

The History of Jazz with Sam Dinkins III

Clear Lake City - County Freeman Branch Library

Monday, February 11, 2019, 6:00 PM

Spring Branch Memorial Library

Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 6:30 PM

Rhyme & Reason: A Poetic Celebration of Black History

Aldine Branch Library

Saturday, February 9, 2019, 2:00 PM

FOR A FULL LIST OF EVENTS, VISIT

hcpl.net