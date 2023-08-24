x
Happy 187th Birthday Houston!

Mister McKinney discusses this weekend's best events, including a big celebration for our favorite city!

HOUSTON — To learn more about, Mister McKinney's Historic Houston & The Houston History Bus, click here. 

1) HAPPY 187TH BIRTHDAY HOUSTON!  

- Mayor Sylvester Turner Will Cut the Cake 

- Houston Pep Rally & Fun Educational Program About City's Origins

- Kate-Yeonjae Jeong Will Perform A "Happy Birthday Houston" Poem 

- Downtown Houston Bus Tour By Mister McKinney 

- 2 Docent-Led Historic House Tours Of The Kellum Noble House 

- Museum Gallery, The New Red Book Exhibit 

SPECIAL GUESTS 

- League Of Women Voters (Also Celebrating Women's Equality Day)

- Youth Leaders From Around Houston 

- Author Sandra Lord, Known For Her Popular Downtown Tunnel Tours

CELEBRATION  DETAILS 

- Saturday, August 26

- The Heritage Society: 1100 Bagby Street 

- Free Parking At 212 Dallas Street 

- From 3 p.m. -6 p.m. 

- Everything Is Free 

2) CRUE FEST  

- 6 Tribute Bands, 2 Stages 

- The Crue: Tribute to Motley Crue 

- Hysterimania: Tribute To Def Leppard 

- Poison I-V: Tribute To Poison 

- Mind Crime: Tribute To Queensryche

- Dokkit: Tribute To Dokken 

- Skidd Row: Tribute To Skid Row 

- Saturday, August 26 

- Doors Open At 6 p.m. 

- Warehouse Live 

- General Admission Is Free

3) FORT BEND COUNTY FESTIVAL OF ONE

- Fort Bend Epicenter Celebrating Grand Opening

- "State-Of-The-Art" Sports & Entertainment Venue 

- Back-To-School Activities 

- Immunizations, Wellness Checks 

- Children & Youth Activities 

- Bounce Houses, Gaming Trucks, Face & Henna Painting 

- Youth Talent Show, Performances By Cultural Groups

- Saturday, August 26 

- Fort Bend County Epicenter in Rosenberg 

- From 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 

- Free To Attend

4) PETER & WENDY: FAMILY DANCE THEATRE 

- Fresh Look at the Classic Peter Pan Tale 

- Featuring The Music Of Two Star Symphony 

- Performances On Aerial Silks & Trapeze By Peter & Tink 

- Multigenerational Cast Of Dancers & Aerialists 

- Friday, August 25 

- Miller Outdoor Theatre 

- At 8 p.m. 

- Free To Attend

- Will Also Be Livestreamed 

5) LIBRARY BOOK SALE

- Maud Smith Marks Library in Katy 

- Selling Used Hardcover & Paperback Titles 

- Variety Of Genres From Fiction To Nonfiction & Children's Books 

- Sales Start At $1 

- Proceeds Benefit Library Programming 

- Saturday, August 26 

- From 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.  

6) NATIONAL BATTLE OF THE BANDS 

- Kick-Off To The Fall Marching Band Season 

- Showcasing New Performances 

- By Country's Top Marching Bands 

- 8 Bands Participating 

- Mississippi Valley State University, Norfolk State University, 

- Southern University, Tennessee State University, 

- Texas Southern University, Virginia State University, Florida A&M University, Langston University

- Saturday, August 26 

- NRG Stadium

- 6 p.m.  

- Tickets $20

7) NATIONAL CINEMA DAY 

- Movie Tickets Will Be $4 For One Day 

- All Movies In All Formats & Showtimes 

- Sunday, August 27

- At Most Movie Theatres in Houston 

