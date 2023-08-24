Happy 187th Birthday Houston!

HOUSTON — To learn more about, Mister McKinney's Historic Houston & The Houston History Bus, click here.
- Mayor Sylvester Turner Will Cut the Cake
- Houston Pep Rally & Fun Educational Program About City's Origins
- Kate-Yeonjae Jeong Will Perform A "Happy Birthday Houston" Poem
- Downtown Houston Bus Tour By Mister McKinney
- 2 Docent-Led Historic House Tours Of The Kellum Noble House
- Museum Gallery, The New Red Book Exhibit
SPECIAL GUESTS
- League Of Women Voters (Also Celebrating Women's Equality Day)
- Youth Leaders From Around Houston
- Author Sandra Lord, Known For Her Popular Downtown Tunnel Tours
CELEBRATION DETAILS
- Saturday, August 26
- The Heritage Society: 1100 Bagby Street
- Free Parking At 212 Dallas Street
- From 3 p.m. -6 p.m.
- Everything Is Free
2) CRUE FEST
- 6 Tribute Bands, 2 Stages
- The Crue: Tribute to Motley Crue
- Hysterimania: Tribute To Def Leppard
- Poison I-V: Tribute To Poison
- Mind Crime: Tribute To Queensryche
- Dokkit: Tribute To Dokken
- Skidd Row: Tribute To Skid Row
- Saturday, August 26
- Doors Open At 6 p.m.
- Warehouse Live
- General Admission Is Free
- Fort Bend Epicenter Celebrating Grand Opening
- "State-Of-The-Art" Sports & Entertainment Venue
- Back-To-School Activities
- Immunizations, Wellness Checks
- Children & Youth Activities
- Bounce Houses, Gaming Trucks, Face & Henna Painting
- Youth Talent Show, Performances By Cultural Groups
- Saturday, August 26
- Fort Bend County Epicenter in Rosenberg
- From 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Free To Attend
- Fresh Look at the Classic Peter Pan Tale
- Featuring The Music Of Two Star Symphony
- Performances On Aerial Silks & Trapeze By Peter & Tink
- Multigenerational Cast Of Dancers & Aerialists
- Friday, August 25
- Miller Outdoor Theatre
- At 8 p.m.
- Free To Attend
- Will Also Be Livestreamed
- Maud Smith Marks Library in Katy
- Selling Used Hardcover & Paperback Titles
- Variety Of Genres From Fiction To Nonfiction & Children's Books
- Sales Start At $1
- Proceeds Benefit Library Programming
- Saturday, August 26
- From 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Kick-Off To The Fall Marching Band Season
- Showcasing New Performances
- By Country's Top Marching Bands
- 8 Bands Participating
- Mississippi Valley State University, Norfolk State University,
- Southern University, Tennessee State University,
- Texas Southern University, Virginia State University, Florida A&M University, Langston University
- Saturday, August 26
- NRG Stadium
- 6 p.m.
- Tickets $20
- Movie Tickets Will Be $4 For One Day
- All Movies In All Formats & Showtimes
- Sunday, August 27
- At Most Movie Theatres in Houston