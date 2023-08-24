Happy 187th Birthday Houston!

Mister McKinney discusses this weekend's best events, including a big celebration for our favorite city!

- Mayor Sylvester Turner Will Cut the Cake

- Houston Pep Rally & Fun Educational Program About City's Origins

- Kate-Yeonjae Jeong Will Perform A "Happy Birthday Houston" Poem

- Downtown Houston Bus Tour By Mister McKinney

- 2 Docent-Led Historic House Tours Of The Kellum Noble House

- Museum Gallery, The New Red Book Exhibit

SPECIAL GUESTS

- League Of Women Voters (Also Celebrating Women's Equality Day)

- Youth Leaders From Around Houston

- Author Sandra Lord, Known For Her Popular Downtown Tunnel Tours

CELEBRATION DETAILS

- Saturday, August 26

- The Heritage Society: 1100 Bagby Street

- Free Parking At 212 Dallas Street

- From 3 p.m. -6 p.m.

- Everything Is Free

- 6 Tribute Bands, 2 Stages

- The Crue: Tribute to Motley Crue

- Hysterimania: Tribute To Def Leppard

- Poison I-V: Tribute To Poison

- Mind Crime: Tribute To Queensryche

- Dokkit: Tribute To Dokken

- Skidd Row: Tribute To Skid Row

- Saturday, August 26

- Doors Open At 6 p.m.

- Warehouse Live

- General Admission Is Free

- Fort Bend Epicenter Celebrating Grand Opening

- "State-Of-The-Art" Sports & Entertainment Venue

- Back-To-School Activities

- Immunizations, Wellness Checks

- Children & Youth Activities

- Bounce Houses, Gaming Trucks, Face & Henna Painting

- Youth Talent Show, Performances By Cultural Groups

- Saturday, August 26

- Fort Bend County Epicenter in Rosenberg

- From 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

- Free To Attend

- Fresh Look at the Classic Peter Pan Tale

- Featuring The Music Of Two Star Symphony

- Performances On Aerial Silks & Trapeze By Peter & Tink

- Multigenerational Cast Of Dancers & Aerialists

- Friday, August 25

- Miller Outdoor Theatre

- At 8 p.m.

- Free To Attend

- Will Also Be Livestreamed

- Maud Smith Marks Library in Katy

- Selling Used Hardcover & Paperback Titles

- Variety Of Genres From Fiction To Nonfiction & Children's Books

- Sales Start At $1

- Proceeds Benefit Library Programming

- Saturday, August 26

- From 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

- Kick-Off To The Fall Marching Band Season

- Showcasing New Performances

- By Country's Top Marching Bands

- 8 Bands Participating

- Mississippi Valley State University, Norfolk State University,

- Southern University, Tennessee State University,

- Texas Southern University, Virginia State University, Florida A&M University, Langston University

- Saturday, August 26

- NRG Stadium

- 6 p.m.

- Tickets $20

- Movie Tickets Will Be $4 For One Day

- All Movies In All Formats & Showtimes

- Sunday, August 27