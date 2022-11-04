Hanna Dental Implant Center gave Patricia the confidence to smile again

Dr. Raouf Hanna and the Hanna Dental Implant Center offers full mouth makeovers for permanent solutions

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Call 855-DR-HANNA (855-374-2662) to make your appointment at Hanna Dental Implant Center, or log on to HannaDentalImplants.com

Be sure to mention "Great Day Houston" and get 15% off a future appointment.

Raouf Hanna, DDS, MS, is board certified in periodontics and implant dentistry. He has placed over 20,000 dental implants. Hanna Dental Implant Center is a cutting edge facility, where all services are streamlined and offered in-house.