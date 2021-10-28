Halloween Happenings with Barry Barnes: October 28 – 31

HOUSTON — 13TH ANNUAL HALLOWEEN CLASSIC CAR SHOW
- Wide variety of cars (& a few hearses)
- Range from classic to contemporary
- Decked out in spooky décor
- Saturday
- 10AM – 3:30PM
- National Museum of Funeral History
- Tickets $5
- Autism/sensory-friendly event
- Indoor trick-or-treating, sensory-friendly activities, dance party, &
crafting stations
- Led by trained registered behavioral technicians
- Sunday (Halloween)
- 4PM – 6PM
- Absolute Behavior Advancement
- Free!
- Old Town Spring shop owners handing out candy
- Saturday
- 11AM – 3PM
- Old Town Spring
- Free!
- Magnolia Park - one of the oldest Latino Neighborhoods in Houston
- Art from Laura Cano-Lopez, a community altar, live music & dance performances, local vendors
- Saturday
- 12PM – 6PM
- Hidalgo Park
- Free!
- Short Psychological Horror Film: After the disappearance of his sister, a man experiences increasingly disturbing dreams of raw chicken
- Live Music by movie's Sound Designer, Hescher
- Tonight
- 8PM
- Axelrad Houston
- Free!
- Galveston's oldest residence, the 1838 Menard House
- NO house tours, but free admission on the property
- Sunday (Halloween)
- 5PM
- Michel B. Menard House (Galveston, TX)
- Free!
- Costume contest, music, & film screening of "Beetlejuice"
- Saturday
- 6PM – 10PM
- Discovery Green
- Free!