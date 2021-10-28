x
Halloween Happenings with Barry Barnes: October 28 – 31

A list of Houston Halloween events to check out this weekend.

HOUSTON — 13TH ANNUAL HALLOWEEN CLASSIC CAR SHOW 

- Wide variety of cars (& a few hearses)

- Range from classic to contemporary

- Decked out in spooky décor 

- Saturday

- 10AM – 3:30PM

- National Museum of Funeral History

- Tickets $5 

HALLOWEEN SPOOK-TACULAR

- Autism/sensory-friendly event 

- Indoor trick-or-treating, sensory-friendly activities, dance party, & 

  crafting stations 

- Led by trained registered behavioral technicians

- Sunday (Halloween)

- 4PM – 6PM

- Absolute Behavior Advancement

- Free!

TRICK-OR-TREAT FAMILY EVENT 

- Old Town Spring shop owners handing out candy

- Saturday

- 11AM – 3PM

- Old Town Spring

- Free!

MAGNOLIA PARK DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS CELEBRATION 

- Magnolia Park - one of the oldest Latino Neighborhoods in Houston

- Art from Laura Cano-Lopez, a community altar, live music & dance performances, local vendors

- Saturday

- 12PM – 6PM 

- Hidalgo Park

- Free!

"THE BARN" MOVIE SCREENING

- Short Psychological Horror Film: After the disappearance of his sister, a man experiences increasingly disturbing dreams of raw chicken

- Live Music by movie's Sound Designer, Hescher 

- Tonight

- 8PM

- Axelrad Houston

- Free!

TRICK OR TREAT AT THE 1838 MENARD HOUSE

- Galveston's oldest residence, the 1838 Menard House 

- NO house tours, but free admission on the property

- Sunday (Halloween)

- 5PM

-  Michel B. Menard House (Galveston, TX) 

- Free!

SCREAM ON THE GREEN

- Costume contest, music, & film screening of "Beetlejuice"

- Saturday

- 6PM – 10PM

- Discovery Green

- Free! 

