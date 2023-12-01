H-E-B honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

HOUSTON — Recognizing and supporting the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. influences is not relegated to one day a year. H-E-B has a longstanding commitment to empowering diverse voices and strengthening communities throughout the year in Texas. For H-E-B, this important work can be seen through its Be the Change initiative. Launched last year, the initiative builds upon the retailer's established Diversity and Inclusion framework, which drives the company to be a better employer, retailer, and community partner. This work is also aligned with the company's annual Be the Change donation campaign, an effort that raises funds that benefit nonprofits focused on education, equity, and empowerment.
Be the Change will kick off its second year with Black History Month in February. Throughout the year, Be the Change will carry out this message by recognizing other observances such as Hispanic Heritage Month, Disability Employment Awareness Month, Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and Woman's History Month, among others.
To learn more visit, HEB.com/bethechange
This content sponsored by H-E-B