Ground Zero 360 Art Competition

Ground Zero 360 is a curated art and history exhibit staffed by first responders and surviving family members of the World Trade Center terror attacks.

HOUSTON — This Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. Between the Twin Towers in New York City, the Pentagon building in Washington, D.C. and a downed plane in Shanksville, Pa., almost 3,000 people died. Ranging in age from 2 to 85 years old.

Since that time, a whole new generation was born and grew up. Local high school students did their research, created art pieces and wrote statements about how their work reflects the impact 9/11 still has today. The winner and honorable mentions will be displayed at the Ground Zero 360 Remembrance Exhibit at Houston Baptist University.

To commemorate the 21st anniversary of the attacks, the Ground Zero 360 exhibit, entitled "Remembrance" will be featured at Houston Baptist University from Saturday, September 10th through January 2023.

KHOU 11 News Anchor Len Cannon will emcee a Memorial Ceremony this Sunday at 10 a.m. at the HBU campus.