Graphic novel writer Robert Saucedo discusses his debut release, "Where Wolf"

The comic book is set in College Station and follows a reporter on the trail of a werewolf preying upon a furry convention

HOUSTON — "Where Wolf" writer Robert Saucedo will be making an appearance at Brazos Bookstore on Tuesday, July 18 at 6:30pm. He'll be signing copies of his new graphic novel and spreading the love of all things werewolves.

"Encylopocalypse Publication (the independent horror and grindhouse press run by Saturn-Award-winning producer and New York Times bestselling author Mark Alan Miller) released their first graphic novel, "WHERE WOLF," a creator-owned graphic novel from creative team Rob Saucedo, Debora Lancianese and Jack Morelli, on Friday, July 7.

The graphic novel is now available in paperback and hardcover formats with three different covers available for readers to choose from."

Where Wolf Comic: www.wherewolfcomic.com

"The book is set in the wild world of furry conventions, small-town Texas journalism and werewolf whodunits. Leading up to the wide

release of the book, writer Rob Saucedo toured movie theaters across the country, screening a selection of werewolf films, including SILVER BULLET (via a brand new DCP that will debut as part of this tour), AN AMERICAN WEREWOLF IN LONDON in 4K, THE HOWLING in 4K, WOLF COP and more. Additional locations will be added through the end of 2023.

In WHERE WOLF, something scary stalks the streets of Texas, leaving a trail of corpses in its wake. The only person standing in its path is Larry Chaney, a slacker reporter who can't hold a job, can't keep a girlfriend, and can't stop getting in the way of his own career. Larry must go undercover at a local furry convention if he hopes to stop the beast dead set on turning the gathered attendees into an all-you-can-eat buffet. The graphic novel is a love letter to werewolf fans, with an irreverent bent that takes decades of lycanthropic lore to new heights and