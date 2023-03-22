Graphic novel writer Robert Saucedo discusses his debut release, "Where Wolf"

The comic book is set in College Station and follows a reporter on the trail of a werewolf preying upon a furry convention

"Where Wolf" writer Robert Saucedo will be doing a book signing before and after a special screening of Stephen King's "Silver Bullet" at Alamo Drafthouse LaCenterra in Katy. The event takes place Friday, March 31 at 9pm with the film at 10pm.

Encylopocalypse Publication (the independent horror and grindhouse press run by Saturn-Award-winning producer and New York Times bestselling author Mark Alan Miller) is set to release their first graphic novel, "WHERE WOLF," a creator-owned graphic novel from creative team Rob Saucedo, Debora Lancianese and Jack Morelli, on Friday, July 7.

The graphic novel will be available in paperback and hardcover formats with three different covers available for readers to choose from."

"The book is set in the wild world of furry conventions, small-town Texas journalism and werewolf whodunits. Leading up to the wide

release of the book, writer Rob Saucedo will tour movie theaters across the country beginning on March 31, screening a selection of werewolf films, including SILVER BULLET (via a brand new DCP that will debut as part of this tour), AN AMERICAN WEREWOLF IN LONDON in 4K, THE HOWLING in 4K, WOLF COP and more. Additional locations will be added through the end of 2023.