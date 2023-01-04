Graphic novel authors of "Captain America: The Ghost Army"

Writer Alan Gratz and Illustrator Brent Schoonover discuss their brand new Captain America comic book

Start: Wednesday, January 4, 2023 - 6:00pm

Location: Zoom Webinar

Join #1 New York Times bestselling author Alan Gratz and comic artist Brent Schoonover for an epic virtual event celebrating the release of Captain America: The Ghost Army, their all-new superhero graphic novel from Marvel and Graphix! Dive into the trenches of WWII with Marvel's First Avenger, Steve Rogers, and his best friend, Bucky Barnes, as they battle an enemy like none they've ever seen: a battalion of phantoms threatening the Allies at every turn, then disappearing without a trace into the night.

Tune in to hear Alan Gratz share a fascinating look into the true history behind the Ghost Army, a real WWII Army unit featured in the book, and watch Brent Schoonover give a live drawing demonstration of Captain America. Plus, hear how Gratz and Schoonover researched the plot, uniforms, characters, and settings; how they incorporated real history into a fantastical superhero story; and what it's like creating a brand new adventure for Marvel's most iconic hero!

The purchase of this ticket includes one paperback copy of CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE GHOST ARMY, a bookplate signed by the author and illustrator, an enamel pin, and a link to the Zoom Webinar. The Zoom Webinar link will be emailed to ticket holders on the day of the event.

From #1 New York Times bestselling author Alan Gratz ( Refugee, Ground Zero) comes an all-new, original Captain America graphic novel!

In this thrilling historical adventure set during World War II, Steve Rogers (AKA Captain America) and his young sidekick, Bucky Barnes, encounter threat like none they've ever seen — a Ghost Army. The dead of this war and wars past are coming back to life, impervious to bullets, flames, or anything else the Allies can throw at them. The armies rise from the ground in the night and seem to disappear without a trace. How can Cap and Buck fight something that's already dead? And just what does the mysterious Baron Mordo—sitting in his castle atop nearby Wundagore Mountain—have to do with this?

Award-winning, #1 New York Times bestselling author Alan Gratz merges the worlds of historical fiction and super hero comics in this one-of-a-kind graphic novel that is sure to be met with major enthusiasm from fans of all ages.

Alan Gratz is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of several highly acclaimed books for young readers, including Ground Zero, Allies, Grenade,Refugee, Projekt 1065, Prisoner B-3087, and Code of Honor. Alan lives in North Carolina with his wife and daughter. Look for him online at alangratz.com.

Brent Schoonover is a Midwestern-born illustrator who works in the fields of comic books and commercial art, having done projects for clients such as Target, Continental Airlines, Mayo Clinic, and the NFL. In the field of comics, Brent has worked on several creator-owned projects like Devil's Highway from AWA, as well as on well-known characters such as Batman and Superman at DC Comics, and X-Men, Ant-Man, Captain Marvel, and Black Widow at Marvel Comics. He currently lives in Minneapolis with his wife, Nicole; two daughters, Millie and Josie; and their bulldog, Agatha.

@alan.gratz (Instagram), @AlanGratz (Twitter)