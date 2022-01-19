HOUSTON — Nearly 1 in 5 adults are currently living with a mental illness, and often times the disorder goes untreated. Through her new book "Checking In" mental health enthusiast and former Destiny's Child member, Michelle Williams, shares her journey to mental freedom. Williams also gifts tips to viewers for achieving personal growth!
Grammy winner Michelle Williams shares her mental health journey in new book, "Checking In"
