HOUSTON — The Grammys hosted by Alicia Keys airs live this Sunday at 7pm on KHOU. One of Houston’s most talented musicians, Gospel artist Brian Courtney Wilson is up for 2 Grammy nominations including Best Gospel Album and Best Gospel Song. Here he is performing his single “Increase my Faith” from his latest album A Great Work.

To stay connected with Brian Courtney Wilson, visit his website here

Or follow him on Facebook and Instagram: @briancourtneywilson

For more info about the Grammys, visit grammy.com