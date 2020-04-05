Good Company brunch kits, grocery packs, to-go and dining

Goode Company restaurants want to make sure Houston is fed one way or the other.

Goode Company restaurants want to make sure Houston is fed one way or the other. They have many different ways to feed us so that our stomachs and hearts are full!

Changes made to business during covid-19

With the arrival of Coronavirus in Harris and surrounding counties, Goode Company has taken every precaution when it comes to providing its employees with the necessary safeguards to promote sanitary conditions. With this ever-changing situation, Good Company is now testing every single employee to protect thier workers and their patrons.

Once the city implemented a stay-at-home mandate, GC restaurants have repurposed their locations as curbside pick-up operations. They also offer free delivery within 3 miles on orders of $60 or more. This applies to Goode Co. BBQ (Kirby), Goode Co. BBQ (Memorial), Goode Co. Taqueria, and Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina (Memorial).

Goode Company recently launched Goode Co. Grocers, an online portal bringing groceries from their commissary straight to your door. They offer next day delivery for orders placed before 4PM. We have just launched curbside pick up at our Armadillo Palace location.

The market lineup includes items like milk, produce, spices, and paper goods to family meals, a butcher shop, a bakery, outdoor grilling essentials, liquor kits, original desserts, and more.

The Morning Migas Kit are the perfect brunch staple for families, that includes salsa rojo, corn tortillas, one dozen eggs, Mexican chorizo, oil, rice, refried beans, and one dozen flour tortillas. $36

Specials

They are implementing seasonal programming at their seafood locations. They are having fish frys on Fridays and serving crawfish on Saturdays and Sundays.

Goode Company website: goodecompany.com

Goode Co. Barbeque (Kirby)

713.522.2530

5109 Kirby Drive

Houston, TX 77098

Goode Co. Barbeque (Memorial)

713.464.1901

8911 Katy Fwy

Houston, TX 77024

Goode Co. Taqueria

713.520.9153

4902 Kirby Drive

Houston, TX 77098

Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina (Memorial)

713.766.3434

9005 Katy Fwy