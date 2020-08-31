x
Give Blood at MD Anderson Cancer Center

HOUSTON — Dr. Kimberly Klein shares the importance of donating blood during the COVID-19 pandemic and how it will benefit patients fighting patients fighting various cancers.

To donate blood and for more information call 713-792-7777 and visit mdandersonbloodbank.org


