Sonia Storer, Board President of GiGi's Playhouse Sugar Land, is sending a global message of acceptance for all.

HOUSTON — GiGi's team launched GiGi's At Home Virtual Programming. The site now offers nearly 100 LIVE and 550+ On Demand programs, plus resources and up to date information on COVID-19 and Down syndrome.

Their At Home Programming includes:

GiGi's at Home Live: is their way of bringing purposeful programs to you each and every day at a specific time. This allows you to interact with our volunteer program leaders and fellow participants engaging in purposeful activities designed for your loved one's age group.

GiGi's at Home OnDemand: is their way of bringing purposeful programs to you at a time that is convenient for you. Everyone will have access to program recordings, lesson plans and activities to use when they are ready.

Since the launch of their At Home programming 4 months ago:

- Over 328,000 people have visited the site

- 16,000 NEW people have joined the GiGi's network (including newborns)

- More than 2,000 virtual LIVE programs have been executed

- They have offered 500+ Virtual One-On-One Literacy, Math and Speech Therapy sessions.

To learn more, use the resources below:

- Email: sugarland@gigisplayhouse.org

- Phone: 832-939-9919

GiGi's Playhouse Sugar Land

13003 Southwest Freeway Ste 170