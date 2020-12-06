Gifts for Dads and Grads

Gadget Guy, Steve Greenberg, has plenty of gift ideas – just in time for father's day.

HOUSTON — Gadget Guy, Steve Greenberg, has plenty of gift ideas – just in time for father's day. For more information on Steve Greenberg, visit stevegreenberg.tv

Product Info:

Created with you in mind and designed to tackle your busy, modern lifestyle, whether you have a family of 5 or live alone. Hoop Cam and Hoop Cam Plus use time-based reminders, two-way communication and compatibility with Alexa Show and Google Nest Hub to provide value, convenience, and--most importantly--peace of mind.

A rechargeable, solar powered device that works as a super bright flashlight for navigating in the dark, a room lantern that will light up a full-sized kitchen, a table lantern to help you read and a back-up cell phone charger that will charge your phone to 100%. It is one tough device used around the world, that does it all.

This portable rechargeable fan is a breath of fresh air. Hands-free, lightweight, and quietly powerful, it's the perfect way to keep your cool—for sports, gardening, long walks or soaking up the sun.

Designed to allow anyone to take their phones in the water and take Crystal Clear Videos and Pictures Underwater. It can also be used as a money pouch to secure your cash, credit cards, room key and license.